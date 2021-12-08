Iraq plans to complete and put into service all stalled hospital projects across the country in 2022, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Planning said.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that there are more than 50 hospital projects in the country with capacities ranging between 400 and 100 beds that have been stalled for years.

“A special committee consisting of the ministries of planning, finance, health and financial supervision bureau have addressed the issue of lagging and stalled hospital projects. They will be completed and put into service in 2022, which will contribute to strengthening Iraq’s health sector,” he said.

Al-Hindawi pointed out that there are large 400-bed projects in the governorates of Karbala, Najaf, Dhi Qar, Basra, Wasit, Muthanna and Babil, and medium-capacity projects in the governorates of Anbar and Salah al-Din that are poised to restart work or have been completed or even started operations.

“Next year will witness closing of the file of stalled hospitals projects completely, which will improve the level of health and medical services provided to citizens, especially with launch of advanced cancer treatment centres attached to these hospitals,” he said.

