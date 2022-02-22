US-headquartered global technology and engineering company Emerson launched on Monday its newest manufacturing facility in Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

The facility will produce solenoid valves, filter regulators and control cabinets and will enable faster, more efficient service to customers in the Kingdom and nearby countries across the Middle East and Africa region, Emerson said in a press statement.

Liam Hurley, vice president and general manager of Emerson in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain said aligning capabilities to the needs of customers has meant migrating some capabilities from Dubai to Saudi Arabia to improve efficiency not just in production, but also in logistics and delivery costs.

"Our investments in Saudi Arabia have been established not just to serve our customers better but to also support the region’s localisation programmes," added Sergio Caligara, vice president of Emerson’s discrete and industrial business in Middle East & Africa.

With Jubail, and including existing operationns inDammam, Al Khobar and Dhahran Techno Valley, Emerson's has a total of four plants in Saudi Arabia, accordig to the statement.

