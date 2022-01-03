Egypt expects to receive international permission for the construction of two nuclear plants for electricity generation in the second half of 2022, an Egyptian official was reported on Monday as saying.

Amjad Al-Wakeel, Chairman of Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plant Authority (NPPA), said the country has already launched phase 1 of the nuclear facilities in Dabaa [El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant] on the Northern Mediterranean coast, involving designs, infrastructure and equipment.

He told the Egyptian Arabic language daily Addustour that NPPA is coordinating with the contractor Rosatom of Russia to obtain international permission for the project.

Phase 2, which will be completed within 5.5 years, includes installation of equipment and preparation for trial operation of the facilities, Wakeel said.

“Phase 3 will start after obtaining permission for the nuclear facilities…afterwards, we will begin trial operation for nearly one year…we have nearly completed Phase 1 and are preparing to enter Phase 2….construction work and equipment installation will begin after we obtain permission for the project,” he said.

Wakeel said Egypt has prepared all necessary documents to obtain permission for two nuclear units and expects to receive the green light in the second half of 2022.

“Once the project is completed, we will sign a contract for operation, maintenance and management of the facilities…this contract may extend for more than 60 years.”

In November 2015, Egypt and Rosatom signed an agreement to build the Arab country’s first nuclear power plant in Dabaa with a capacity of 4,700 MW through 4 large units at an estimated cost of $28.5 billion.

