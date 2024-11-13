Muscat: The South al Sharqiyah Governorate is making significant strides in development projects across all its wilayats, aligning with Vision 2040s commitment to sustainable progress.

The governorate is seen as a big-time investment in projects covering fisheries, tourism, manufacturing, logistics, and mining sectors.

In a statement, the Governor of South al Sharqiyah highlighted several key projects which include the developments in Sur Industrial City under the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the completion of the second phase of the Sharqiya Expressway (Al Kamil–Sur), the awarding of the Al Falah Hospital project in Jalan, and the tendering for a multi-purpose port in Masirah.

“The Sur Public Park project is now 50 percent complete,” the Governor noted.

” Other major undertakings include the Mebam Tourism Village in Tiwi, the fishing port development project in Tiwi, a youth center in Sur, the development of the ancient city of Qalhat, and a shrimp farming project in Quroon, Jalan Bani Bu Hassan.

Additionally, beautification initiatives in Al Hira, Al Kamil, and Al Wafi are underway, along with a multi-purpose center planned for Masirah.

Efforts to establish South Al Sharqiyah as a tourist destination are in full swing with the development of the Al Ashkharah waterfront, set to commence by year’s end.

Al Ayjah beach project in Sur is now 90% complete, according to the governor. Health and fitness walkways are also being implemented across the governorate in partnership with private investors, further enhancing the quality of life and investment opportunities in the area.

