UK-based Subsea7 said it has been awarded a “major” project under the long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco for some of its offshore facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 106 kilometres of infield and export pipelines, modification to existing topsides, and associated hook-up activities, Subsea7 said in a statement.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

According to the company, a “major” contract is valued between $750 million and $1.25 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.