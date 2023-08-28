Kuwait has decided to extend the contracts of two oilfield services companies with an additional cost of more than $33 million, press reports said on Monday.

The US Schlumberger Company, the world’s largest oilfield services firm, and Kuwaiti Spetco International Petroleum have had their Jurassic gas contracts extended for several weeks by the government-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Alanba daily said.

It quoted KOC sources as saying Schlumberger’s contract at the Northern Rawdatain oilfield was extended by 62 days for an additional sum of $16.9 million from 25 September to 26 November.

KOC also decided to extend Spetco's contract at the same field for 126 days from 25 April to 29 August 2024, the paper said, adding that the deal is worth $16.3 million.

