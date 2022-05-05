SHARJAH, 4th May, 2022 (WAM) -- The Natural Gas Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) provided more than 2,973 connections for natural gas services during the first three months of this year, including 2,038 for residential buildings and villas and 935 for the commercial sector.

Emergency teams dealt with 1,270 complaints, and 18,378 cookers were converted to work with natural gas.

Amna bin Hadda, Director of the Natural Gas Department, explained that the authority is continuing its efforts to expand the base of beneficiaries of the natural gas project, in implementation of the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the necessity of paying attention to infrastructure projects and providing a decent life for residents in all regions of the emirate.

She pointed out that Sharjah has an integrated network for the distribution of natural gas and it represents a strong and advanced infrastructure that contributes to the continuation of the development process.

Amna bin Hadda added that maintenance and emergency procedures are among the main activities carried out by emergency teams in the Natural Gas Department over a 24-hour period, where emergency cases are dealt with and reports are received through the natural gas emergency hotline 8006333.



