SDX Energy, a MENA-focused exploration and production company, in collaboration with state-owned Morocco’s Hydrocarbons and Mines Office (ONHYM0), has renegotiated a gas sales agreement at a higher price with one of its key customers in Morocco.



The new agreement, effective from May 1, will allow the company to expand its exploration and production in Morocco and permit for the summer drilling campaign that has already commenced, London-based SDX said in a statement.



Morocco remains a core focus for SDX, said Interim Executive Chairman Jay Bhattacherjee, adding the company is well placed to seize the opportunities presented by a very demanding energy market.



