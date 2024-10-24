OPEC member Kuwait is planning to build a large fuel depot for local market supply and two berths at its main oil refineries within a downstream development scheme stretching until 2040, a Kuwaiti newspaper said on Thursday.

The plan also includes building more petrol stations through the Gulf emirate to complete a project approved a few years ago to construct 100 petrol pumps, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting official sources.

The massive fuel depot is located in Mutla, nearly 40 km North of the capital Kuwait City, the paper said, adding that it would supply the local market with refined products.

A new berth will be constructed near Al-Ahmadi Refinery and another at Shuaiba Port besides expansion of the coking unit at Abdullah Port, the report said.

“The fuel depot is one of the largest projects to be carried in these plans…it comprises 11 large storage tanks, including 4 for diesel and 7 for gasoline,” it added.

