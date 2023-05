Saudi Steel Pipe Company has signed a 50.2-million-Saudi-riyal ($13.39 million) agreement to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Saudi Aramco.

The contract term is five months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The financial impact is expected to materialise in the third quarter of 2023.

In September 2022, Aramco awarded the pipe producer a contract worth SAR149.8 million ($39.8 million).

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)