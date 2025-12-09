SINGAPORE - State energy major ‍Saudi Aramco ‍plans to start ​exporting in February the ⁠first condensate produced from the ⁠Jafurah gas plant ‌which will increase the OPEC producer's oil ⁠output, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on ⁠Tuesday.

Aramco could export ​four to six 500,000-barrel cargoes of Jafurah ‍condensate per month, ​one of the sources said, without giving a timeline. The other source said the condensate is being sold through private negotiations.

A third source said Aramco may ⁠provide samples ‌to buyers by end of the month.

