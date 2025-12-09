SINGAPORE - State energy major Saudi Aramco plans to start exporting in February the first condensate produced from the Jafurah gas plant which will increase the OPEC producer's oil output, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Aramco could export four to six 500,000-barrel cargoes of Jafurah condensate per month, one of the sources said, without giving a timeline. The other source said the condensate is being sold through private negotiations.
A third source said Aramco may provide samples to buyers by end of the month.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Siyi Liu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)