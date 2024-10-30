A Saudi company has signed a contract with Jordan to carry out a 3D seismic survey covering 4,285 sq km for the exploration of natural resources.

The Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS) will conduct the 8-month survey in Jafr region, nearly 300 km east of the capital Amman.

Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said after signing the deal with ARGAS’s CEO Moath Al-Rawi in Amman on Tuesday that it is part of a series of geo-physical surveys covering various parts of Jordan.

“The survey will last eight months and we hope it will produce positive results…we also hope the project will be the start of greater cooperation with ARGAS,” he said.

Moath said the survey would provide a database for geological structures, which will be the basis for investment in oil and gas exploration.

“This will allow us to market that area to international companies wishing to explore for oil and gas in Jordan,” he added.

According to Jordan’s media, the signing followed the awarding of the project to ARGAS with a value of around 21 million Jordanian dinars ($30 million).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

