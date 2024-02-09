Saudi Aramco is planning to carry out 110 projects during 2024-2026 as it is pushing ahead with capacity expansions and other development plans.

The world’s largest oil producing firm presented the projects to local suppliers and industrialists during a seminar at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, according to the Saudi daily Aliqtisadia.

The projects include 67 in oil, gas and petrochemicals, 20 in pipelines and 23 infrastructure projects, the paper said in a report on Thursday.

Saudi Aramco, which controls over 260 billion barrels in proven oil deposits, highlighted investment opportunities for Saudi suppliers and industrialists arising from those projects, the report added.

