Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy has extended the prequalification application submission deadline for the open competition to obtain licenses for LPG activities and services until 31 August 2023.

The initial deadline was 30 June 2023, but has been extended following the request of companies, the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry has opened up LPG supply chain activities, such as transporting LPG from its sources to filling and storage facilities; establishing, developing, operating, and maintaining LPG filling and storage facilities; distributing LPG in bulk to consumers, and distributing LPG cylinders to retailers to the private sector to drive investments.

In May, the Saudi government issued executive regulations, organizational regulations, and a guide for the provision of service of dry gas distribution system and LPG for residential and commercial purposes.

