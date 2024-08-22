Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Group announced on Thursday it has secured a contract worth more than $200 million from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for marine dredging works in the Ruwais LNG Project, located in Al Ruwais Industrial City.

The contract encompasses the removal of approximately 15 million cubic metres of material across a 5-kilometre channel with a 245-metre width. NMDC Group will also install navigational aids, ensuring safe maritime access to the low-carbon LNG facility.

Earlier in June, a consortium of Technip Energies and NMDC Energy, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, was awarded a $5.5 billion contract by ADNOC for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the LNG project.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

