MUSCAT: Oil and gas are the backbone of the Sultanate of Oman's economy, and over 1,000 new wells are drilled each year to ensure consistent production. This necessitates seamless collaboration between clients and contractors in order to develop oil and gas fields through continuous improvement in drilling performance and strict control of HSE exposure.

One notable example of such collaboration is the one between Medco LLC Oman and Abraj Energy Services in the development of the Karim Small Fields in PDO Oman's South Area. Abraj Energy Services is the market leader in Omani drilling services, offering custom-built rigs that are tailored to our clients' needs.

This collaboration began in May 2010 with the award of Abraj Rig 102. Abraj provided a highly mobile Rig 105 in 2017, which has been setting new benchmarks in the Karim Small Fields.

As a result, Medco LLC Oman and Abraj Energy Services recently extended Rig 105's contract for another two years.

The contract was signed by Ahmad Syaifudin, Oman Country Manager of MedcoEnergi International Tbk and Eng Salah al Harthy, Acting Managing Director of Abraj Energy Services SAOC.

Such outstanding performance is critical for efficiently producing and meeting oil targets from the Karim Small Fields in the long term.

