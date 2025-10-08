Iraq has the potential to increase its natural gas production to 6,500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), up from the current output of around 1,500 MMSCFD, according to Abdulla Al-Qadi, Country Chairman and Executive Director of Business Development at Crescent Petroleum.

Speaking on Iraq’s energy transition, Al-Qadi emphasized the role of natural gas as a bridge fuel to reduce oil dependence and carbon emissions. “To transition from oil to renewables, Iraq must first go through gas,” he said.

Al-Qadi called for stronger incentives and simplified procedures to attract investment in the gas sector. While he praised recent government reforms such as the introduction of electronic visas, he urged similar action to address delays in customs clearance for imported materials.

He noted that gas development would not only help meet Iraq’s electricity demand - estimated at around 24,000 megawatts (MW) but also support industrial growth.

