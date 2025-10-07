Egypt - Israel’s Leviathan gas field partners have been given until October 30th to meet the conditions required for the approval of their $35 billion, 130 billion cubic meter gas export agreement with Egypt, according to Middle East Economic Survey (MEES).

The revised deadline allows the partners an additional four weeks beyond the original 30 September target to fulfill the necessary requirements.

The partners include the US company Chevron, which operates the field with a 39.66% stake, along with Israel’s NewMed Energy with a 45.34% stake, and Ratio with 15%.

While progress has been made since the deal was announced on August 7th, several steps remain pending.

One key condition is a final investment decision (FID) on the planned expansion of the Leviathan field to 2.1 billion cubic feet per day.

On August 21st, Israel’s Energy Ministry approved the consortium’s development plan, paving the way for the FID, which must be taken before the end of October.

However, concerns about potential increases in domestic electricity prices may still affect the process.

