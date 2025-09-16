Muscat – Oman’s natural gas production, including domestic output and imports, reached 32.88bn cubic metres during the first seven months of 2025, up slightly from 32.64bn cubic metres in the same period in 2024, recording a year-on-year increase of 0.7%.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that associated gas production rose by 10.8%, reaching 7.31bn cubic metres by the end of July 2025, compared with 6.59bn cubic metres in the corresponding period of 2024.

In contrast, non-associated gas production (including imports) fell by 1.8% to 25.57bn cubic metres by the end of July 2025, down from 26.05bn cubic metres in the same period of 2024.

In terms of consumption, natural gas use in industrial projects declined by 3.9%, totalling 16.37bn cubic metres by the end of July 2025, compared with 17.05bn cubic metres in the same period of 2024.

Gas consumption in power generation plants rose marginally by 0.5% to 8.8bn cubic metres, up from 8.76bn cubic metres in the first seven months of 2024.

The data also showed that gas use in oil fields, including industrial areas and by Oman Mining Company and Oman Cement Company, increased by 12.7% to 7.54bn cubic metres, compared with 6.69bn cubic metres in the same period of 2024.

Furthermore, gas consumption in industrial areas grew by 10.3%, reaching 161.4mn cubic metres by the end of July 2025, up from 146.3mn cubic metres in the corresponding period last year.

Oil output declines

Oman’s total oil production fell by 0.8% to 210.12mn barrels in the first seven months of 2025, compared with 211.9mn barrels in the same period of 2024, according to NCSI statistics.

The statistics also revealed that average daily oil production decreased by 0.4% to 991,100 barrels per day during January-July period of 2025, down from 994,800 barrels per day in the first seven months of 2024.

Oman’s oil exports totalled 178.75mn barrels in the first seven months of 2025, a slight decline of 0.2% compared with 179.04mn barrels in the same period of 2024.

The data indicated that the average price of Oman crude fell by 12.1% to $72.5 per barrel during January–July 2025, down from $82.5 per barrel in the same period last year.

