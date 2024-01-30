Arab Finance: Maridive and Oil Service’s 49%-owned affiliate Al-Mayez Oil and Gas Services has been awarded a three-year oil exploration contract worth €29.72 million for the Libyan Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, a statement revealed.

The contract covers oil exploration and production activities at the Bouri and Bahr El Sallam Fields in Libya.

The project is set to be implemented by the first quarter (Q1) of the current year.

Maridive is an Egypt-based company that provides offshore marine and oil support services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).