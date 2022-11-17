Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction contract for its $150 million Injection Flowline Works in North Kuwait, by the first quarter 2023.

“The bids are still under evaluation. The tender was issued on 7 November 2021 and the bid submission was on 22 May 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects, adding that contract award is likely in the first quarter of 2023.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ($162 million), Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company ($122 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($123.3 million), Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company ($119 million), Speck Gulf General Trading and Contracting Company ($145 million), Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($145 million), Nasser Mohammed Al-Baddah and Partner General Trading and Contracting Company ($167.1 million), and Al Jazeera International Group General Trading and Contracting Company ($119.1 million), according to officials from four companies.

Eight companies had submitted technical bids.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $150 million.

