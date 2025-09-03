Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) announced on Wednesday that it secured contracts exceeding 30 million Kuwaiti dinars ($99 million) from Joint Operations.

Joint Operations refers to the 50:50 joint ventures between Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) and Saudi Arabian Chevron Company as well as Aramco Gulf Operations Company to manage onshore and offshore fields respectively in the neutral zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In separate bourse statements, the company said it has been awarded a contract worth KWD19.8 million ($65 million) for the replacement of subsea pipeline. The contract duration is 38 months.

Additionally, it has secured a contract worth KWD 10.43 million ($34 milion) for Mechanical Maintenance Services for a period of five years and seven month.

Heisco received a Letter of Award for both contracts in July 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.