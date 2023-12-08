OPEC member Kuwait has nearly doubled its oil refining output following the completion of a multi-billion-dollar green fuel project and is planning more expansion projects, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The Gulf country’s domestic refining capacity this year peaked at around 1.4 million barrels per day after it upgraded its two main Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries and commissioned the Southern Al-Zour refinery, one of the world’s largest refining units, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted official oil sources as saying Mina Abdullah refinery currently produces nearly 454,000 bpd while the capacity of Al-Ahmadi unit stands at 346,000 bpd. The greenfield Al-Zour refinery has a production capacity of 615,000 bpd and cost more than $15 billion.

“The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation expects capacity to reach 1.455 million bpd in 2025…further expansion projects will lift capacity to 1.6 million bpd in 2040.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa