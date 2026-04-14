Kuwait's Central Agency for Public Tenders has agreed to issue a tender for the construction of an LNG reliquefaction unit at Al-Zour refinery, which is owned by the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

This project aims to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of the country's main LNG import facility, Kuwait’s Al-Anba newspaper said, citing a KIPIC report.

The project encompasses engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works, along with pre-commissioning, commissioning, and performance testing services, to add a specialised unit for reliquefying boil-off gas (BOG).

The list of pre-qualified international consortia and companies participating in the tender included Fluor, GS Engineering & Construction, Tecnicas Reunidas, Larsen & Toubro, Hyundai Engineering, CTCI Corporation, Daewoo Engineering & Construction, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Saipem, Samsung Engineering, China’s Sinopec Engineering, JGC Holdings, KBR (Kellogg Brown & Root), China National Petroleum Corporation, and Technip Italia.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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