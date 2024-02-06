OPEC member Kuwait has started full operation of its Al-Zour oil refinery after completing the installation of a third production unit in late 2023.

Production of the refinery in South Kuwait has now reached full capacity of 615,000 barrels per day, making it one of the world’s largest crude refining units, Alqabas and other Kuwaiti newspapers said quoting an statement by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industry Company (KIPIC).

Al-Zour refinery was approved by Kuwait’s Supreme Petroleum Council in 2012 and work started on 2015, when several contracts worth over $16 billion were awarded.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

