Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is seeking to revive the Shahin project to lease and re-lease crude oil pipelines, a presentation by the company showed on Tuesday.

Last week, media reports citing people familiar with the matter said the company is considering leasing part of its pipeline network to help fund a $65 billion investment plan that covers everything from upstream to petrochemicals.

Kuwait Oil Company is the country's main crude producer, alongside Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, which operates in the Neutral Zone shared with Saudi Arabia.

