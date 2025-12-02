Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has recorded a major revenue boost, hitting N5.078 trillion in October 2025.

The announcement comes just days after the release of the company’s 2024 financial year results.

According to the state oil firm’s October financial report released on Saturday, NNPC posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of N447 billion for the month.

This reflects a 19.2 percent increase in revenue from N4.26 trillion and an impressive 106 percent rise in PAT from N216 billion recorded in September 2025.

The report further showed that NNPC made statutory payments totaling N11.150 trillion to the federation between January and September 2025.

Providing updates on production output, the company noted that operations remained “temporarily moderate” due to several factors, including ongoing maintenance across key assets such as Usan and SEPNU; delays in operational takeoff at the West African Exploration and Production (WAEP) assets in OML 71 & 72; and flooding incidents that led to well shut-ins in OML 143.

Despite these setbacks, the company expressed confidence that full production recovery is expected by mid-December.

On the status of major gas infrastructure projects, NNPC reported accelerated progress on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, highlighting that additional resources have been deployed to fast-track construction across multiple fronts.

The company maintained that the mainline section remains on track for completion before the end of 2025.

It also confirmed steady advancements on the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline, particularly the River Niger crossing, where preparatory activities for drilling are ongoing in line with the revised execution strategy.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

