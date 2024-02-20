PHOTO
Kuwait has fully commissioned two mega Jurassic gas projects which will boost its gas production by nearly 50 percent, according to project operators.
The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC member’s upstream sector, said the Jurassic Production Facilities (JPF) 4 and 5 in North Kuwait would add nearly 320 million cubic feet of gas per day and 100,000 of light crude.
In a statement published by Al-Qabas and other Kuwaiti dailies, KOC said the two projects, which involve the construction of 3 plants, would boost the country’s gas production from 630 mcf/d to 950 mcf/d in the near future.
The statement said the projects are part of Kuwait’s 2040 oil strategy to boost oil output capacity to 4 million bpd and gas to over one billion mcf/d.
In 2021, Kuwait awarded the $298 million JPF4 to Kuwaiti-based Spetco International Petroleum Company and JPF5 to Jareh Oil and Gas Engineering Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jereh Holdings, China.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
