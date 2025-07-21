MUSCAT - Production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) — a vital fuel source for both households and industries — surged by nearly 37 per cent to reach 1.353 million metric tonnes in 2024, up from around 990,000 metric tonnes a year earlier, marking a new record for the Sultanate of Oman.

LPG — a byproduct of natural gas processing and crude oil refining — is primarily used in homes for cooking and heating. It is also increasingly employed in commercial and industrial sectors, including catering, laundry services, metal cutting, drying, and machinery operation. Thanks to its low emissions and ease of transport and storage, LPG is also used as an automotive fuel in many export markets.

A key contributor to the sharp increase in production was the Duqm Refinery (OQ8), which accounted for 287,000 metric tonnes, or 21 per cent of the total. This represented the first full year of operations for the Omani-Kuwaiti-backed refinery, which began operating at full capacity early last year.

The largest contributor, however, was the Sohar Refinery (owned by OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company – OQ RPI), with an output of 611,000 metric tonnes, representing a 45 per cent share. Next was the Salalah LPG plant, also operated by OQ RPI, with 315,000 metric tonnes (23.3 per cent), while the company’s Mina Al Fahal refinery contributed 63,000 metric tonnes, equivalent to a 5 per cent share.

Production from Daleel Petroleum’s Wadi Aswad field totaled 51,000 metric tonnes, accounting for 3.8 per cent of the total. Smaller volumes were also recorded from Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) Saih Rawl facilities, which produced around 20,000 metric tonnes (1.5 per cent), and from the Bukha and West Bukha fields operated by Musandam Oil & Gas Company, which yielded approximately 5,000 metric tonnes (0.4 per cent).

