OPEC producer Kuwait has awarded a project involving the construction of pipelines at two of its Northern oilfields, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) approved a request by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the Gulf country’s upstream sector, to award the contract with a value of around 23.5 million dinars ($77.5 million), the Arabic language daily Al-Anba said, quoting KOC sources.

The project includes building pipelines and proving associated services for the Northern oilfields of Um Niqa and South Retqa, the report said.

It did not identify the contractor but added that CAPT also agreed on another KOC request to allocate a budget of 19.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($65.4 million) for a contract to provide maintenance services for its marine fleet.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)