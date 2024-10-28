Kuwait has awarded a new contact to a foreign company for the supply of catalytic materials for the distillation desulphurisation units at Al-Zour oil refinery in South Kuwait, a newspaper in the OPEC member said on Monday.

The contract has a value of around 81.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($270 million) and it was awarded to the lowest bidder by state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), the Arabic language daily Al-Anba said.

The paper, quoting informed sources, did not name that firm apart from saying the contract is part of three Al-Zour projects awarded by KIPIC with a total value of nearly KWD100 million ($330 million).

Al-Zour facility is one of the world’s largest grass-root oil refineries, with an output capacity of around 615,000 barrels per day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

