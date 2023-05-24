Jordan has invited bids from relevant companies to provide services for the transport of crude oil from neighboring Iraq, the official news agency Petra has reported.

In a report on Tuesday, the agency quoted an official at the Jordanian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry as saying tender documents would be available until the end of May and bidding would end on 15 June .

According to the Ministry’s Assistant Secretary for Energy Hassan Al-Hayari, the contract involves transporting crude oil and petroleum products from OPEC producer Iraq by road tankers.

“Bidding companies must have valid permits in relevant work issued by the competent transport authorities through the period of the contract,” Petra said without specifying that period or the quantities involved.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)