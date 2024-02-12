Iraq's North Refinery Company (NRC) has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the refining unit of its North refinery located within the Baiji refinery complex in Salah al-Din Governorate as part of a project to restore the war-damaged refinery's production capacity to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Hadi Saleh Dhaher, Director of the North Refinery Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Project told the Iraqi News Agency that trial operation of the refining unit has started, adding that the focus is on completing all production units by mid-2024.

He said rehabilitation of naphtha hydrogenation unit is in the final stage with operations expected to commence after a seven-day trial period while work is continuing on gasoline unit and crude oil desalting unit.

NRC initiated the Baiji North Refinery Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project in 2021. The refinery complex also includes Salahuddin 1 and 2 refineries.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

