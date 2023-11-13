Iraq's North Refinery, located in Baiji District in Salah al-Din Governorate, is expected to start trial operations in March 2024, the official spokesperson of the Planning Ministry said.

Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that rehabilitation of the refinery, which sustained damage during the war with ISIS in 2014, is 75 percent complete.

He said the project involves rehabilitating and upgrading 14 production units at the refinery, which started in May 2023 and is being led by Iraqi companies and personnel.

In addition to civil works, the scope of rehabilitation work includes a hydrogen unit, naphtha hydrogenation unit, gas oil hydrogenation unit, gasoline improvement unit, cracking unit with hydrogen, and white oil hydrogenation unit; maintenance and rehabilitation of 36 damaged tanks; installation of pumps and impellers and 19 air exchangers with the installation of furnaces; and installation of a new hydrogenation unit.



North Refinery, part of the Baiji Refinery complex, is slated to have a total production capacity of 150,000 barrels per day.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

