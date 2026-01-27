Iraq’s North Oil Company has reached an agreement with U.S.-based HKN Energy to invest in and develop the Hamrin oil field in the Salahuddin–Kirkuk region of northern Iraq, local news portal Shafaq News said.



The deal aims to raise production, improve recovery rates and maximise utilisation of national resources, in line with the Ministry of Oil’s strategy to modernise the sector and enhance operational efficiency, the report said.



The agreement follows a technical terms pact signed with Texas-headquartered company in November 2025, which set the framework for the field’s redevelopment.



According to Shafaq News, technical and engineering teams from both sides reviewed plans to redevelop Hamrin’s reservoirs, rehabilitate surface facilities and upgrade production systems, while also discussing contractual mechanisms to ensure optimal returns and sustainable output over the medium and long term.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.