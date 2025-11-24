Iraq’s North Oil Company has signed technical terms agreement with Texas-headquartered HKN Energy to develop the Hamrin oil field in the Salahuddin/Kirkuk region in northern Iraq.

The agreement was signed at the state-owned company’s headquarters in Kirkuk, reports by local news website Shafaq News and others said.

HKN Energy is a privately-held oil and gas operator and producer focused on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company has operated the Sarsang Block since November 2007 and the Atrush Block since August 2024, according to its website.

The new agreement builds on the Heads of Agreement (GOA) signed in July 2025 between the two parties, and will pave the way for a comprehensive development contract for Hamrin to be signed in the coming period, the reports noted.

A report by Worldoil.com last week, quoting an HKN statement, said the coming period will see the Texas company undertaking “geological studies, infrastructure development, and preparation of drilling locations.”

Iraq is planning to increase the field's output to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from the current output levels of 20,000-25,000 bpd, and to capture and utilise 45-50 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of associated gas for power generation, the Iraqi Oil Ministry had said in July 2025 during the signing of the HOA.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.