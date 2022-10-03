State-owned Dhi Qar Oil Company has signed a contract with US-based energy services firm Baker Hughes Company to raise the production of associated gas in the fields of Nasiriyah and Al-Gharraf, Iraqi News Agency reported.

The company aims to increase output from 20 million standard cubic feet (mscf) to 200 million cubic feet in the coming period, said the company’s director of the gas investment division Anwar Hadi Shiaa.

Dhi Qar Oil Company started investing in associated gas in April 2019.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

