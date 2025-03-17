Iraq’s Southern Dhi Qar governorate has launched a three-month emergency plan to increase its oil production, an official has said.

The plan includes brining five new wells on stream to expand the province crude output capacity, Saeed Shalgha, the director general of Dhi Qar Oil Company, said in a statement published by Shafaq news agency on Saturday.

During a visit to the Nassiriya oil field, Shalgha said the company is intensifying its field efforts in coordination with the Oil Ministry to meet the goals within a tight schedule.

He also revealed "technical and logistical support from national oil companies to enhance production and ensure supply stability,”

He added that there are major projects underway to invest in associated gas, including the commissioning of the first phase of the gas treatment project at the Gharraf oil field and the completion of the gas gathering and compression project at the Nassiriya field.

Shalgha emphasised that the company follows a "production-first" strategy and closely monitors work digitally, with periodic reports to ensure that projects align with government plans to enhance oil revenues and increase exports.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

