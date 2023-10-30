OPEC member Iraq is planning to award 30 sites in a number of governorates within a drive to revive its largely untapped gas resources, Iraq’s Oil Minister has said.

Hayan Abdel Ghani said in a statement published at the weekend that the sixth round, which was announced in June, includes at least 30 sites that will be awarded to global companies.

“We aim to sign more oil and gas contracts that will further increase Iraq’s hydrocarbon resources....these include sites in Basra, Dhi Qar, Al-Anbar, Maysan and other governorates and cities,” the Minister said.

He added that contracts awarded to foreign firms in the fifth round would boost Iraq’s oil output by around 250,000 barrels per day and gas by one billion cubic feet a day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

