OPEC member Iraq will issue tenders for foreign companies to bid for gas concessions within the country’s sixth round of oil and gas licences which was announced in June 2023, an Iraqi deputy has said.

Kadhim Al-Touqi, a member of Parliament’s Oil and Gas Committee, said the Oil Ministry would soon issue details of the sixth round, adding that it involves 11 gas concession areas and three oil sites.

According to Al-Forat, the sixth round focuses on oil and gas sites in Iraq’s Western governorates close to the border with Saudi Arabia, Syria and Jordan.

