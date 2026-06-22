Iraq has begun drilling new exploratory wells in the Amerli district of Saladin province, marking the first such project in the country's northern provinces since 1978.

The Iraqi Drilling Company said its technical and engineering teams have started work on the wells under a tripartite contract involving the North Oil Company (NOC), the Iraqi Drilling Company, and the Oil Exploration Company.

Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair said the ministry is moving forward with plans to expand exploration operations and maximise the use of geological and geophysical data to boost the country's hydrocarbon reserves.

"The ministry has adopted a clear strategy focused on expanding exploratory drilling and enhancing oil and gas reserves to support Iraq's economic development plans," Khudair added in a statement carried by the local media on Sunday.

He said that increasing proven oil and gas reserves and replacing depleted resources remain strategic priorities for the ministry, noting that expanding Iraq's hydrocarbon base would strengthen the country's future production capacity and reinforce its position in global energy markets.

Iraq controls more than 145 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, while oil accounts for around 90 percent of state revenues and 95 percent of export earnings.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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