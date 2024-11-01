Iraq’s Ministry of Oil announced on Thursday the signing of a contract with China's JERA Petroleum and local firm PetroIraq to develop the Mansuriya gas field in Diyala Province.

The project is expected to reach a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMCFD) from the initial 100 MMCFD and supply gas to the Mansuriya power plant, the oil ministry said in a statement.

"The Mansouriya field is one of the promising fields for gas production, which will help meet the country’s gas demand by supplying the national network for power generation plants," the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani said.

He said the Mansouriya project is part of a larger push under Iraq’s fifth supplemental and sixth licensing rounds, which collectively aim to add more than 850 MMCFD of gas and approximately 750,000 barrels of crude oil to the country’s resources.

Last week, Iraq signed oil concession agreements with six Chinese companies as per contracts awarded within the fifth and sixth licensing rounds.

