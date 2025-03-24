MUSCAT: The Integrated Gas Company (IGC), Oman’s sole aggregator and supplier of natural gas, has launched its new Gas Applications Portal, a digital platform designed to simplify how industries apply for and manage their natural gas requirements.

IGC CEO Abdul Rahman Humaid al Yahyaei hailed the initiative as a game-changer for the sector, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for both existing and prospective consumers.

“This portal marks a major milestone in Oman’s energy sector digitalization. By moving applications online, streamlining approvals, and increasing transparency, we are making it easier than ever for businesses to access the energy they need to grow and thrive,” Al Yahyaei told the Observer.

The portal introduces several enhancements, allowing users to submit multiple applications under a single account, track their application status in real time, engage directly with IGC representatives for support, and manage multiple projects from a centralized dashboard. The platform is also mobile-friendly, ensuring seamless access from anywhere. By digitizing and centralizing these processes, IGC ensures a more efficient experience for consumers while reinforcing its role in optimizing natural gas allocation and supply in alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040. Beyond facilitating standard applications, the portal also supports spot sales and short-term gas supply auctions, allowing for faster processing of industrial-scale requests.

“With this platform, we are not only improving customer experience but also enhancing efficiency in how gas is allocated and utilized. This is a key step toward maximizing the value of Oman’s natural gas resources while fostering a more competitive and transparent market,” Al Yahyaei added.

Significantly, the new portal is now the primary access point for all large, medium and small industrial and non-industrial gas consumers, whether for long-term allocations or short-term supply. New investors—both local and international—can register and submit gas allocation requests digitally, eliminating the need for phone or email inquiries. This development also reflects a broader shift in Oman’s gas governance. Previously, gas allocation requests were reviewed solely by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, but with IGC’s formal establishment in December 2022, this responsibility has now been transferred to the company.

Existing consumers can also use the portal to apply for additional gas allocations for expansion projects or subsidiaries without the need to create new accounts. However, all requests will be assessed against criteria that prioritize strategic contributions to Oman’s economy, including job creation, GDP contribution, decarbonization, ICV, SME growth, and potential for further investment. To ensure a fair and transparent process, IGC has developed a new guidelines for evaluating applications, setting supply tariffs, and determining allocation sizes and durations in line with national economic priorities.

Importantly, the portal also facilitates applications for spot gas sales - a growing segment of Oman’s gas market. IGC has already executed one such transactions in the past year and plans to leverage the platform’s versatility for future opportunities, aligning with market evolution and revenue optimization objectives.

Additionally, the portal is designed to complement broader government efforts to position Oman as an investment hub. Investors requiring natural gas can submit applications even while their projects are still in the permitting stage, with detailed information on standard gas sales agreements readily available on the platform.

Operating the portal is a dedicated team from IGC’s commercial and contracts department, equipped to guide applicants through the process and address inquiries. The portal is now live and accessible at https://gasapplications.igcoman.om.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

