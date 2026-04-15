Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has announced that it has secured a key contract worth KD174.2 million ($508 million) from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for the construction of flowlines as well as other associated works at its project site in Kuwait.

A major EPC contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of business in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction.

The project forms part of Portion III (NK) thus represents a significant milestone in Heisco’s continued partnership with KOC in supporting Kuwait’s upstream oil infrastructure development.

As per the deal, Heisco will undertake the construction of flowlines and related facilities in North Kuwait areas, thus reinforcing KOC’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency, expand production capabilities, and maintain the integrity of its oil field assets.

This award further strengthens Heisco’s position as a leading engineering and construction contractor in the oil and gas sector, reflecting its technical expertise, project management capabilities, and long-standing track record in delivering large-scale energy projects across Kuwait.

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