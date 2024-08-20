South Korean LNG infrastructure company GAS Entec annouunced on Tuesday that its consortium with group company AG&P and local firm Issa Haddadin has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract to build Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah onshore regasification LNG Terminal at Port of Aqaba in Jordan.

The tender was awarded by state-owned Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), GAS Entec said in a press statement.

The scope of the contract involves a 720 mmscfd onshore LNG regasification facility, marine works, jetty topside work and other associated components, the statement said.

The new LNG terminal will provide Jordan with the flexibility to access LNG from various global suppliers, ensuring a stable and secure energy source, it noted.

The statement didn't disclose the contract value but said the duration of the contract from construction to delivery is 22 months.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

