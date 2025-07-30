AMMAN — The Department of Statistics' (DoS) foreign trade data showed a decline in Jordan's imports of crude oil and its derivatives during the first five months of this year by 1.9 percent.

The value of the Kingdom's imports of crude oil and its derivatives until the end of May this year amounted to JD1.121 billion, compared with JD1.143 billion for the same period last year, according to the statistical data monitored on Tuesday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This indicates a decrease of JD22 million. The decline in the Kingdom's oil bill at the end of May this year contributed to limiting the direct increase in the value of the Kingdom's imports, as oil still ranks first in the list of imports of the Kingdom.

Fuel and mineral oils accounted for the largest share of the Kingdom's list of oil derivatives imports until the end of last May, with a value of JD414 million, followed by crude oil "Petrol" by JD333 million.

While the imports of oil spirits "gasoline" amounted to about JD161 million, diesel "Solar" by about JD193 million, in addition to lubricants with a value of JD16 million and kerosene with about JD4 million, Petra reported.

