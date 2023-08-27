State-owned Basra Oil Company said that France’s TotalEnergies has activated its four investment contracts involving oil, gas, renewable energy and seawater desalination projects.

The Ministry of Oil and TotalEnergies will now enter into contractual commitments to implement the projects, Basra Oil Company's Director General, Bassim Abdul Karim Al-Shamkhani, told the Iraqi News Agency.

The four projects include:

Building a seawater treatment plant to provide water injection for pressure maintenance to increase regional oil production

Development of nearly 600 million cubic metres of associated gas and several oilfields in South Basra governorate

Boosting output from the Artawi oilfield

Developing a 1 GW solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basra regional grid.

