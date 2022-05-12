DUBAI: ENOC Link, an ENOC Group innovative digital venture company, today announced the launch of its newest eLink station. Located at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the new eLink station is located near Gate 4 and will enable motorists from over 8,700 companies in the business community easy access and convenient fuelling services daily from 6:00 to 18:00.

ENOC’s eLink station is equipped with a 11,500 litre tank that can handle two grades of products and fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting down on waiting time. The station is designed to cater to individual customers inside the free zone. The truck is also equipped with innovative digital meters and multi payment options giving customers an outstanding reliable fuelling experience.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "We are excited to launch our eLink station for our customers in Jafza. Our new innovative eLink station has been designed to offer easy and convenient access to serve motorists operating in the flagship free zone and those in its vicinity. We will continue to work towards introducing innovative digital solutions to meet customer expectations and to further strengthen UAE’s infrastructure as we plan together the next 50 years."

Designed as a futuristic truck, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime. The eLink station includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks. The latest eLink station offers a reliable supply of Special 95 and diesel fuels at the same price as retail fuel stations.

Over the course of 2021, ENOC opened four eLink stations in Dubai's Town Square Centre and The Palm Jumeirah as well as in Al Reef and Hydra Village in Abu Dhabi.