Italy-headquartered oil and gas giant ENI is planning to invest nearly $180 million to build a gas processing plant in Egypt with a production capacity of 100 million cubic feet per day.

ENI, one of the largest foreign oil operators in Egypt, will construct the plant at its Meleiha oil concession in the Western desert, the Saudi Asharq business news website said, citing an unnamed Egypt government official.

The project will be executed by the US-based SLB as well as Agiba Petroleum Company, a joint venture owned by ENI and the state-run Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Petrojet, a subsidiary of EGPC.

The project is expected to be completed next year and is part of ENI’s plans to increase gas production in Egypt by around 80 million cubic feet per day by September next year, the report added.

