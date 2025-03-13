Arab Finance: Shell, in partnership with Petronas, plans to invest around $300 million in drilling operations within the West Delta Deep Offshore Concession as part of Phase 11, according to Al Arabiya.

The first additional wells are set to begin production this year.

This comes shortly after Shell exited two exploration blocks in the Red Sea.

The company started production from the first well in the concession in October, with an output of 30-40 million cubic feet per day.

Shell is also preparing for further exploration between the Nile Delta and the Herodotus Basin, with an exploratory well scheduled by 2026.

Additionally, after securing the Marneeth Offshore Concession, the company is working to determine a suitable location for exploratory drilling before early 2027.

